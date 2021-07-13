Cancel
Clark County, WA

Deputy who fatally shot Black man in Hazel Dell traffic stop acted lawfully, attorneys say

By KATU Staff
KOMO News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, Wash. – A group of prosecutors in Washington found that a deputy acted "in good faith" in the deadly shooting of a Black motorist during a traffic stop back in February. Attorneys from across the state reviewed the Jenoah Donald shooting case and found that Deputy Sean Boyle’s actions...

