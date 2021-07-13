Deputy who fatally shot Black man in Hazel Dell traffic stop acted lawfully, attorneys say

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A New York man who tried to film a sheriff deputy during a May 5 traffic stop has apologized, Harford County State’s Attorney Albert J. Peisinger Jr. said in a statement. Sean Reyes wrote a letter apologizing for the incident and will complete an unspecified period of community service, Peisinger said. Reyes acknowledges his actions were misguided and he recognizes the role law enforcement plays when officers are performing their duties, and he also understands how to exercise his First Amendment rights properly, according to a statement from the state’s attorney’s office. The deputy in the incident was consulted throughout the case, according to the statement. The deputy used proper de-escalation techniques and treated Reyes professionally, Peisinger said. “I have agreed to this resolution after receiving Deputy Jackson’s consent and reading Mr. Reyes’ letter of apology. I also want to make it perfectly clear that my office will continue to prosecute any individual that hinders or obstructs our law enforcement agencies within our county,” he said in the statement. Reyes said at the time of his arrest that he films police officers for a living.