Death Threats have been made against the judges overseeing the investigation into the assassination of President Jean-Bertrand Aristide in Haiti.
Death Threats have been made against the judges overseeing the investigation into the assassination of President Jean-Bertrand Aristide in Haiti. Two local judge clerks are receiving death threats, one week after Haitian President Jovenel Mose was assassinated at his home on July 7. The National Association of Haitian Clerks warned...washingtonnewsday.com
Comments / 0