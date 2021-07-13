Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Clinical Reasoning: A 29-Year-Old Man With Fevers and Rapidly Progressive Cranial Neuropathies

By Authors, Center
neurology.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 29-year-old man with no prior known medical diagnoses presented to the emergency department with 5 days of fevers, chills, vomiting, headache, and neck pain followed by voice changes, difficulty swallowing, and intractable hiccups. The patient denied vision changes, weakness, numbness, recent travel, new medications, or illicit drug use. He had no personal or family history of neurologic illness. On questioning concerning possible toxic exposure, he noted recent consumption of sushi and raw meat at a restaurant; a friend who had eaten with him also experienced gastrointestinal illness after that meal.

n.neurology.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fevers#Emergency Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Cancertargetedonc.com

A 77-Year-Old Man with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Andrew Zelenetz, MD, outlines the case of a 77-year-old man with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Andrew Zelenetz, MD: Hi, I’m Andrew Zelenetz from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center [in New York], and I’m here to talk to you about a patient with chronic lymphocytic leukemia [CLL]. This is a 77-year-old man who presented to an urgent care center complaining of increasing fatigue with accompanying unexplained fevers and night sweats. This has been going on for several weeks. Over the past 6 months, he lost about 12 pounds without actually trying. His past medical history is significant for hypertension, which is medically well controlled. He has BPH [benign prostatic hyperplasia], and he has some osteoarthritis in the spine and hips, but he’s relatively active and able to do his regular activities. An examination reveals bilateral cervical axillary and right-sided inguinal lymphadenopathy. The CBC [complete blood count] was remarkable for leukocytosis, with a white count of 49,000 and 74% lymphocytes. The absolute neutrophil count was 3.7 per mm3, and hemoglobin was 9.2 g/dL with a platelet count of 90,000 per mm3. His LDH [lactate dehydrogenase] was normal, and beta-2 microglobulin was elevated at 4.1 with normal creatinine. Peripheral blood flow cytometry was performed and demonstrated a CD5-positive, CD23-positive, CD20 dim, and CD19-positive. The monoclonal B-cell population was consistent with the diagnosis of CLL.
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Association of Epilepsy Surgery With Changes in Imaging Defined Brain Age

Objective: To determine whether surgery in patients with mesial temporal lobe epilepsy (mTLE) is associated with reduced brain-predicted age as a neural marker overall brain health, we compared brain-predicted and chronological age difference (Brain Age Gap Estimation: BrainAGE) in patients before and after surgery to healthy controls. Methods: We acquired...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

AHA News: Severe Sleep Apnea Could Damage Key Blood Vessels

Last Updated: July 26, 2021. MONDAY, July 26, 2021 (American Heart Association News) -- Severe sleep apnea is associated with major changes in key arteries and could speed up vascular aging, according to new research. The study published Monday in the Journal of the American Heart Association sought to shed...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

If You Have This Blood Type, You May Be at Risk for Heart Disease

Your blood type can reveal a lot about you—even whether or not you might get heart disease. What are blood types anyway? "Blood types, A, B, AB and 0 refer to the kind of antibodies that are attached to the surface of the blood cells," says Dr. Sheldon Zablow, a nutritional psychiatrist and author of Your Vitamins Are Obsolete. "A and B each have one different type on their surface and AB has both. Type 0 really stands for type 'zero' because there are no antibodies on its surface. This has been misread as type 'O' and over time has become an oh-O." So how can you tell if you might get heart disease? "The blood type antibodies on the surface of the cell are also found on the surface of the cells of many organs but of importance here is that they are also on the surface of the cells that line the blood vessels," he says. "Antibodies are 'sticky' proteins that are waiting in the blood and on the surface of cells to capture and kill any foreign (not produced by the body) substances such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites." Read on to see which blood type may put you at risk—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New Brunswick, NJNewswise

Clinical Trial Evaluates Minimally Invasive Treatment of Severe Heart Valve Disorder

Newswise — New Brunswick, NJ – Individuals with severe tricuspid valve regurgitation, in which the valve between the two right heart chambers closes incorrectly, may be eligible for a new clinical trial to treat the condition. The clinical trial is being led by cardiothoracic surgeons at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) who recently treated a patient with a next-generation, investigational transcatheter heart valve designed as part of the trial.
CelebritiesBBC

Kurt Weideling’s wife Nicola died after the vaccine

Kurt Weideling’s wife Nicola suffered a bleed on the brain and lost her life, after having the AstraZeneca vaccine. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Naga Munchetty, Kurt said his wife was a “really healthy, vibrant person” who was “at the heart” of every social engagement. He said Nicola continued...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicineNet.com

What Is the First Stage of Kidney Failure?

Kidney failure, also called renal failure or end-stage kidney disease, occurs when at least 85% of kidney function has been lost. When your kidneys fail, it causes waste products to build up in the body, which can lead to chemical imbalances in the blood and be fatal if left untreated. People with chronic kidney failure may develop low blood counts or weak bones over time, requiring dialysis or a kidney transplant.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms.

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms. As hospitals deal with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, specialists warn that the Delta strain has new symptoms that the public should be aware of. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of patients...
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Elderly Alzheimer's sufferer, 90, is found dead in nursing home van after he was forgotten in the backseat for 20 HOURS as temperatures hit triple digits

A 90-year-old former Marine, who suffers from Alzheimer's, was found dead in the backseat of a nursing home van after staff allegedly left him there for 20 hours. Staff at Canyon Winds Assisted Living & Memory Care in Mesa, Arizona only realized that Lawrence Bearse was missing when his wife came to visit him on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy