Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Letter to the Editor: The perfect storm: Food and water in Southern Utah, part 2

cedarcityutah.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPINION — We need to envision agriculture through a new lens. Technology has come a long way in this industry. So much has changed!. Most people will think of agriculture as fields of alfalfa or corn. Or, perhaps, large acreage dedicated to a crop or fruit orchards in open fields. We also typically think of the liberal use of water to keep the crops growing. As a result, we certainly do not think that Southern Utah can be viewed as an area with significant agricultural potential. Besides, with very few exceptions, we can continue to rely upon agricultural production elsewhere and upon the requisite trucking to bring us the foods and fresh produce we want to consume. Or can we?

www.cedarcityutah.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Industry
State
California State
Local
Utah Business
City
Ivins, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Deserts#Fresh Food#Food Security#Food Shortages#The Utah Legislature#Usda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Food & Drinks
Country
China
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy