Pet Supermarket continues honoring U.S. Military Dogs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Pet Supermarket is calling on you to continue its mission of donating to the U.S. War Dogs Association. Since 2016, the company has donated more than one million dollars. Themed bandanas are on sale in store for $5, with all proceeds benefitting the non-profit. Donations collected help the agency’s many programs, such as purchasing goggles and cooling vests for dogs on active duty and assistance once their service is complete.