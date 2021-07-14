Cancel
New ‘Star Trek’ movie finds director in ‘WandaVision’ vet, Matt Shakman

By Pamela Gocobachi
hypable.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount’s next Star Trek film has found its helmer in none other than Matt Shakman. Director Matt Shakman is going from one epic franchise to another. According to Deadline, Matt Shakman, who most recently served as director on all nine episodes of Disney+ and Marvel’s WandaVision, has officially signed on to serve as director on the next Star Trek film.

