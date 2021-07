Minnesota House Democrats appear unlikely to take immediate action to expel or punish embattled state Rep. John Thompson.Driving the news: House Speaker Melissa Hortman indicated Wednesday that she'll wait until any ethics complaints or court proceedings are resolved to take action against the St. Paul Democrat.State of play: Hortman, along with other DFL leaders, have called on Thompson to resign over a series of domestic abuse allegations that recently came to light.Thompson, who hasn't been convicted of domestic violence, denies wrongdoing and has so far refused to step down.On Wednesday, following a conviction on an unrelated misdemeanor charge, he said he...