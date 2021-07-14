Fairlee Native Matt Walker To Open Burger Joint This Summer

Due to open this summer at 192 Main Street in Fairlee, Broken Hearts Burger promises an exciting new addition to local Vermont flavor. Matt Walker, the man behind the restaurant, grew up in Fairlee, but he hasn’t always lived in the Upper Valley. Matt entered the restaurant business through bar work and has served cocktails in an impressive résumé of past locations, including the Caribbean, the Hamptons, and NYC. Along the way, he fell in love with the restaurant lifestyle. For Matt, it’s more than just a job: it’s “a little family away from home where you get paid to learn about things you love.”