It’s been a month since Kanye West spent his birthday with Irina Shayk. Are they still enjoying the love, or is it another case of ‘Welcome to Heartbreak’?. Unfortunately for those shipping Kanye West and Irina Shayk, it seems that their love is fading faster than Ye’s 2020 presidential campaign. Roughly five weeks after Irina, 35, helped Kanye celebrate his 44th birthday in France – and after reports that they’ve been seeing each other for months — Page Six claims that things have cooled off between Ye and the model. Irina “likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him,” according to the publication, which also reports that Kanye invited Irina to join him at a couture show in Paris – and she said no.