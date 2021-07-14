Cancel
Northumberland County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Northumberland by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 22:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Northumberland The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Centre County in central Pennsylvania Northwestern Columbia County in central Pennsylvania Montour County in central Pennsylvania Northwestern Northumberland County in central Pennsylvania Union County in central Pennsylvania Southeastern Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania Southeastern Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania Eastern Sullivan County in north central Pennsylvania * Until 1215 AM EDT. * At 1018 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Milton, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Carroll, Woodward, Watsontown, Linntown, New Columbia, Montandon, Allenwood, Vicksburg, Jerseytown, Iola, Jamison City, Eyers Grove, Waller, Delaware Run, Exchange, Lairdsville and Spruce Run Reservoir. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

