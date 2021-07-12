Cancel
Madison County, ID

Convicted rapist facing 10 years in prison; will first go on a rider

By Lisa Smith lsmith@uvsj.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA convicted rapist faces up to 10 years in prison but will first go on a rider that offers intensive treatment for sex offenders. Russell J. Briggs and his attorney, Desiree Martin, came before Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce on Monday at the Madison County Courthouse. There, Briggs pleaded guilty to felony rape in exchange for the state dropping a second felony charge of sexual battery on a minor child.

