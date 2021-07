The Orange Future Leaders held their monthly meeting on June 28, 2021 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. The meeting was called to order by President Jena Edwards. Roll call was “What is your favorite project you are working on for the fair?” There were 10 members, four leaders and two adults present. Abe Vickers led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H pledge was led by Xavier Johnson. Anthony Meyer gave the treasurer’s report.