Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Team USA crushes Argentina to snap 0-2 start

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jglo8_0aw98xkB00

Team USA snapped out of its doldrums with a 108-80 victory over Argentina on Tuesday at Las Vegas to snap its two-game skid in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.

Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal each finished with 17 points and six rebounds for Team USA, which bounced back after upset losses to Nigeria and Australia.

Durant scored eight points in the first quarter and finished 6-for-9 from the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITP8A_0aw98xkB00 Also Read:
Team USA Basketball schedule, men’s roster updates, Tokyo Olympics preview

“I thought we sustained our (stamina) pretty well,” Team USA coach Gregg Popovich said. “Against Australia we competed well, rebounded, played defense, ran the floor and had good pace for a half and then it dissipated for a half. Tonight, we maintained that pretty much throughout the game. Hopefully that’s a sign we’re getting better.”

Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls started for the injured Jayson Tatum (right knee soreness) and finished with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. Damian Lillard added 13 points and Bam Adebayo contributed 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Argentina fell to 0-3 in the Olympic exhibition slate. Former NBA player Luis Scola, 41, led the Argentinians with 16 points. Scola played for five NBA teams from 2007-17.

Team USA will next play Australia in a rematch Friday.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Luis Scola
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Team Usa#Team Usa#The Chicago Bulls#Nba#Argentinians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
Country
Argentina
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Related
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Lakers Makes Their First Move Of The Offseason

This past season was an extremely difficult one for the Los Angeles Lakers. While the team had a tremendous start to the season, things quickly went downhill as both Anthony Davis and LeBron James faced injuries near the playoffs. While the team eventually made it to the playoffs, the Lakers were still forced into the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and the Phoenix Suns proved to be too strong of a first-round matchup.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Giannis’s Girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo added “NBA champion” to his résumé on Tuesday night, scoring 50 points in a series-clinching win over the Phoenix Suns. Following the legacy-defining victory, Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram for the ‘Greek Freak.’. “Nobody truly knows the work you have...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
Basketballchatsports.com

Team USA falls to 0-2 in Olympic exhibitions after loss to Australia

Team USA might indeed win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold next month in Tokyo. But if they do, it will be a story of overcoming adversity. The Americans lost their second consecutive exhibition Monday, this time bested by Australia 91-83 in Las Vegas. Dating to the 2019 World Cup, where they finished seventh, Team USA has lost four of their past five games. They've also lost two in a row now to Australia, a team expected to contend for the gold in Japan.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers looking to sign LeBron James’ former teammate?

The Los Angeles Lakers have a busy offseason ahead of them, and one of their first orders of business may be to reunite with a familiar face. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that the Lakers are eyeing Reggie Bullock, one of their former players who was teammates with LeBron James in 2018-19. Bullock, a 41.0 percent three-point shooter for the New York Knicks last season, will likely command the full mid-level exception of $9.2 million but could seek up to a three-year deal.
NBADeadspin

The 'hug' that could have been really bad for the NBA

If the Suns would have won Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the missed foul call on Devin Booker would have been one of the biggest refereeing errors in league history. With 3:41 left in the game, Booker had five fouls and was the only one left on a fast break with Jrue Holiday going toward the basket. Booker went up and… essentially hugged him. And it was egregious. A foul all the way.
TennisPosted by
newschain

Naomi Osaka’s opening Olympic tennis match removed from Saturday schedule

Naomi Osaka’s first-round match at the Olympic tennis tournament was removed from the schedule for Saturday less than 24 hours before it was due to be played. The four-time grand slam champion is making a return to action after taking an eight-week break for mental health reasons, withdrawing from the French Open and missing Wimbledon altogether.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Reveals Why Milwaukee Bucks Won The Finals

After a wild and unpredictable season, the Milwaukee Bucks stand as the 2021 NBA Champions. Admittedly, it's not an outcome many saw coming. In years past, the Bucks struggled to prove themselves in the biggest moments. But now, they are the winners, and it has many reflecting on what made it all possible.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green gets utterly honest about Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker joining Team USA

A week has not even gone by since the 2021 NBA Finals had concluded with the Milwaukee Bucks winning the Larry O’Brien in six games against the Phoenix Suns, but three key figures of that series — Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Devin Booker — will have more basketball to play, as they will be joining Draymond Green and the rest of Team USA in Japan for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reveals his favorite big man in the NBA

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar indicated in a new interview that among current players, his favorite big man is Lakers forward Anthony Davis. Abdul-Jabbar, who helped lead the Lakers to five NBA titles from 1975 to 1989, offered his comments about Davis in connection with the Hall of Famer’s appearance on the cover of NBA 2K22’s 75th Anniversary Edition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy