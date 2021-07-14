Closed WNY bar donates over $1,800 to Oishei Children's Hospital

A few weeks ago we brought you a story about a decades-long community fundraiser at a now-closed bar in North Tonawanda called The Club.

For years customers dropped coins and dollar bills inside a PVC pipe that surrounded the bar. The bar's previous owner asked the current owner to donate the money to Children's Hospital whenever he cracked it open.

Our cameras were there when the pipe came down a few weeks ago. Now, all the money has been counted.

Inside the railing was over $1,600 in coins and $260 in cash, for a total of $1,878.64.

When the pipe was cracked open the bar's owner Daniel Gardner told 2 On Your Side, "It's incredible to see how much is in there, and thanks to all the people who have donated over the years."

You can watch our original story below: