It could be said that nowhere in America is more steeped in unspoken history and edged in the dark irony of the past than Washington DC. The places that define this city defy ranking; instead, they require context to appreciate the scope of their value and reach. For in spite of the monolithic depictions of the capital, the grandeur of the monuments, and opulence of political soirees, Washington is a metropolis rife with complexity and contradiction. It is a realm where everyday people live out their lives, where all kinds of forces are at play, past and present, good and bad.