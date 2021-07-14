Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dekalb County, GA

Firefighters battling massive structure fire on N. Druid Hills Rd.

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUyoC_0aw97UEb00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County fire crews are battling a massive structure fire Tuesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

North Druid Hills Road is currently closed between Clairmont Road and Lavista Road as crews battle the blaze.

Investigators are still working to learn what caused the fire.

They also have not confirmed the structure that was involved. It is unclear if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
56K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Druid Hills, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Dekalb County, GA
Government
County
Dekalb County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Druid#Firefighters#Tv News#Accident#Wsb Tv News#Houston Mill#Wsbradio Wsbtv#Alexwilliamswsb#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Crews searching for man whose capsized boat was found on Georgia reservoir

CORNELIA, Ga. — Crews are searching for a man whose capsized boat was found at a north Georgia reservoir after storms passed through the area. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said they got reports of a possible drowning at a small city waterworks reservoir near Mount Airy. The missing man had not been heard from since late Thursday evening, when severe storms came through the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy