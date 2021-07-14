Firefighters battling massive structure fire on N. Druid Hills Rd.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County fire crews are battling a massive structure fire Tuesday night.

North Druid Hills Road is currently closed between Clairmont Road and Lavista Road as crews battle the blaze.

Investigators are still working to learn what caused the fire.

They also have not confirmed the structure that was involved. It is unclear if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

