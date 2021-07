ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department reported the 99th COVID-19-related death of a county resident Thursday afternoon, the first such death since June 29. This is the seventh virus death since April 27, prior to which there hadn’t been a death since March 10. There have been 48 local deaths in 2021, with a significant drop off since mid-February. New COVID-19 have been increasing over recent weeks. Between Wednesday July 21 and July 14 there were 93 new cases, compared to 69 over the previous week. As of Wednesday, there are 10 people hospitalized with the virus, 104 in home isolation and 114 active cases.