They have been on sale for only a day, but tickets for the upcoming 64th Monterey Jazz Festival—to be held from Friday, Sept. 24 to Sunday, Sept. 26—are almost sold out. “We are not sold out just yet, but we are getting there,” says Monterey Jazz Festival Marketing Associate Tim Orr. “Three-day seating tickets are from $220 to $650. As of about 2:30pm today, we have about 5 percent of the tickets in the arena left for sale, or about 150 seats.”