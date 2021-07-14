Boy battling cancer puts notes in KC hospital window, hospital across the street replies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What started as simple Post-It Notes on a hospital window turned into something much bigger -- a mystery friendship that one 5-year-old battling cancer said helped him get through his treatments.

"We'd say, 'Who do you think is over there?'" said Liz Mixdorf, Meyer's mother.

Meyer is fighting a brain tumor, spending more than six weeks at Children's Mercy Hospital. His family started making Post-It Notes into art on his window. Then one day, they appeared on a window at a different hospital across the street.

"Your mystery friends changed the window again," Mixdorf said.

On the other side is Truman Medical Center/University Health.

"Just doing something fun," said Johnna Schindbeck, a Truman Medical Center/University Health employee.

Staff noticed the work, so they started returning the favor.

"I know there are children over there and I don't know what they're going through, and if I can make them smile a little bit, that's all that mattered," said Cheryl Grey, a Truman Medical Center/University Health employee.

With Meyer on the eighth floor at Children's Mercy Hospital and the nursing staff on the eighth floor at Truman Medical Center, it became a frequent Post-It Note art show.

"Every morning, he would hop out of bed as soon as someone switch and he knew," Mixdorf said.

For weeks the two sides exchanging pictures and messages.

"Other patients on the floor enjoyed them as well," Mixdorf said.

The artwork made one boy smile through a situation where it can be hard to find one.

"We'd love to say that he is cancer-free and I hope I can be able to say that soon," Mixdorf said.

Meyer's family checked out of Children's Mercy and got to meet the TMC staff that matched them Post-It for Post-It. Meyer left a final note, "C U later. Thanks."

Meyer had his final scans Tuesday morning at Children's Mercy. The family is hoping to get those back soon. They are now heading back home to Arkansas.