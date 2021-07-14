Orlando City Signs Argentine International Left Back Emmanuel Mas

RSS feed for The Mane Land PawedCast. Subscribe with Google Play. Orlando City is on a losing streak. This awful feeling that you have is something that you thought went away after Oscar Pareja’s arrival, but here we are after multiple losses for the Lions and a date with a rejuvenated Toronto FC looming on Saturday. Orlando went to Chicago and failed miserably to take its chances, allowing the hosts to hang around and ultimately win the game going away, 3-1. We break it down and give our Man of the Match picks.