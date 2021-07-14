Orlando City Signs Argentine International Left Back Emmanuel Mas
Although the club has made no formal announcement yet, the Orlando Sentinel is reporting tonight that Orlando City SC has signed Argentine left back Emmanuel Mas, who last played with Buenos Aires giants Boca Juniors. Mas, who has eight caps with Argentina’s national team, has been training with the Lions and his imminent signing had been reported Monday by Cesar Luis Merlo, pending the results of Mas’ medical.www.themaneland.com
