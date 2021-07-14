Jorginho named to UEFA Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament
The Ballon d’Or talk may be a few steps too optimistic and generally just amusing, but Jorginho certainly had himself an excellent Euros at the heart of Italy’s dominant and tournament-winning midfield. And while he may have missed the clinching penalty in the shootout that would’ve put the cherry on top of his already very tasty cake, that was just a minor blip in what was otherwise a memorable and impactful month for his national team.weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com
Comments / 0