3-star Chandler defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson commits to Arizona
The Arizona Wildcats are having a pretty good July on the recruiting trail, and Tuesday is turning out to be the best day of the month. Isaiah Johnson, a 3-star defensive lineman from Chandler, has committed to Arizona according to Richard Obert of the Arizona Republic. He is the second commitment of the day for the Wildcats, following a pledge from 3-star California athlete TJ Hall earlier Tuesday.www.azdesertswarm.com
