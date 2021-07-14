WandaVision's Matt Shakman to direct next Star Trek movie, assuming this one really happens
At this point in 2021, there have been more failed Star Trek movies than there have been actual Star Trek movies, and no, we’re not going to do the very simple math to figure out if that’s really true. It certainly feels true, what with the J.J. Abrams reboot series stumbling when he tried to come back for a second one (funny how that happens) and then audiences largely shrugging at the basic concept of Star Trek Beyond for some reason, sending Paramount on a wild journey to throw some space-spaghetti at the wall and see what sticks (which neither Quentin Tarantino’s space-gangster movie and Noah Hawley’s space-pandemic movie both failed to do). Last we heard, Star Trek: Discovery writer Kalinda Vazquez had put together a new concept for a Trek movie, but it seems like that might have also fallen apart, because there’s no mention of her in Deadline’s story about another new Star Trek project that Paramount is putting together.www.avclub.com
