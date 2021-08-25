Digital Adoption Platform: An end-to-end guide

Digital Adoption Canva

Covid-19 pandemic made C-suite executives innovate and re-think their Digital Transformation strategies. Technology is continuously evolving and leveraging digital assets has become vital for Enterprises. When it comes to digital tools, adoption plays a vital role. If any Enterprise in today’s world isn’t able to adopt the latest technology, then it is not competitive anymore.

Despite investment in the latest software, Enterprises are watching their productivity going down.

Is there any problem with the software?

91.6% of Enterprise software errors are associated with the user, process, or design and only 8.4% is system related. It is evident that the major problem is not with the software.

If employees cannot use your software properly, the technology you invested in is not enhancing productivity. Also, organizations waste valuable time responding to support tickets and prolonging employee training.

Guess how much companies spend on employee training?

Any ideas?

Well, the 2020 Training Industry Report says an average company in the U.S. spent $1111 per employee per year.

Let me break this further:

Small companies (100 to 999 employees) spend $1,678 in 2020

Mid-size companies (1,000 to 10,000) spend $581 in 2020

Large companies (>10,000) spend $924 in 2020.

Yes, that’s the amount companies spend every year only on training an employee. Pro-longing training period can make your RoI go negative.

Enterprises spend thousands of dollars believing that their employees can be made productive from training. But the reality is different.

Technology has followed an upward curve, but it is not the case with employee productivity. Poor employee engagement in software usage owns a major part of the problem. According to Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace, 85% of Employees are not engaged in the workplace. When your employees are disengaged, whatsoever the amount you spend on their training goes in vain.

Employees are working harder, but they’re not able to get adapted to the latest digital tools. Due to job complexity, poor software UI & UX, and lack of effective training, your Digital Adoption process gets hampered.

The current state of Digital Adoption

Several enterprises face a challenge in achieving successful Digital Adoption and most of them fail in their efforts. The reason for Digital Adoption failures:

The primary reason has already been discussed, it's your employee engagement throughout the adoption process. Challenges lie in keeping your employees engaged and making them learn regularly.

Enterprise might use multiple software which makes employees get confused, as one application adoption process varies from the other. Also, employees’ varying digital savviness and understanding abilities demand personal guidance.

Employee change resistance can be daunting as it can slow down software adoption rate and if not treated properly can make your entire adoption plan go in vain.

Lack of enterprise resources to support employees during their adoption cycle and poor leadership can increase or prolong your time to realize positive RoI.

This alarming situation can be addressed with modern solutions like the Digital Adoption Platform.

What is Digital Adoption Platform?

Digital Adoption Platform is a tool that helps enterprises provide a great user learning experience and facilitates seamless software adoption.

Digital Adoption Platform aka DAP overlays on top of any web-based application to guide users through basic business processes, step-by-step. The DAP integrates seamlessly into the various application that Enterprises use, therefore guidance won’t go disruptive to the trainee in any case.

DAP Benefits

DAP can create learning content for users in the form of pdfs and videos, which can be used as part of your LMS. Digital Adoption Platform can integrate with your existing knowledge base so none of your information is lost.

DAP is adaptable and provides detailed easy-to-follow steps for every action an employee might take on your enterprise software. Action includes everything right from basic skills to more complex tasks.

Digital adoption is successful, then there will be:

Improved employee satisfaction

Increased employee productivity

Enhanced User Experience

Faster Feature adoption

Better integrated work

Increased employee retention

Optimized and automated workflow

Reduced support and training cost

Digital Transformation with DAP

Transformation is the process of making significant changes to how business is performed. Digital Transformation is adopting the latest technology to keep up with the changing digital trend and optimize the way business runs.

There can be many tools that keep coming into the market, enterprises leverage best-suited tools to take their business to next level. On one side, the Company is focussing on DX and introducing new tools to employees and on the other side, employees find it difficult to get adapted to those systems.

What’s the solution?

Digital Adoption Platform acts as a bridge for enterprises to reach success in their Digital Transformation journey. DAP ensures seamless employee onboarding & training, rather than making your employees overwhelm with tons of training materials. DAP can make your software adoption process smooth and easy by encouraging employees to self-learn with in-app walkthroughs.

Use Cases of DAP

Employee Onboarding & Training

The ultimate goal of any training program is to make their new hires productive as early as possible. Digital Adoption Platform serves as the best solution in achieving it. DAP provides on-screen guidance which can be considered as on-the-job training and helps enterprises to make their employees productive right from day 1.

In-app guidance improves employee engagement, enhances the best user experience, and makes your employees complete the job easier & quicker. DAP allows you to identify the exact place where employees get stuck in your application.

L&D team can create customized in-app software walkthroughs addressing specific employee problems and launch them in minutes. DAPs can convert your workflows into a simple pdf and videos, which can be leveraged by your users as learning material.

Process Compliance

In the emerging remote working trend, ensuring process compliance can be highly challenging. Daniel H. Pink says, “Control leads to compliance; autonomy leads to engagement.” Lack of control in remote work harms compliance. Also, when there is no team to address your remote employee problems the situation gets worse.

Digital Adoption Platform allows the L&D team to create data validations and in-app messages through which you can ensure process compliance. Once an employee commits a mistake, DAP doesn’t allow him/her to proceed until the error is resolved.

DAP Analytics tracks user behavior in real-time and provides you with a huge set of data that can help you make product improvements. Digital Adoption Platform can also leverage Machine Learning to find out employee patterns and can make your product more employee-centric.

Employee support

Be it on-premises or remote working, effective employee support is a must-have. Employees raising tickets and waiting for IT team help can be time-consuming and increase employee stress. If for every single help, an employee is asked to wait for the IT team to assist then the issue gets serious.

With the Digital Adoption Platform in place, your support request rate and costs can be drastically reduced. DAP can proactively identify employee pain points and prompts them with relevant help content.

Remote working culture has skyrocketed, leveraging DAP can be of best help to provide employees real-time assistance. Providing timely help can increase employee engagement rate and promotes employee self-help.

You might be wondering, Adoption must be the ultimate use of leveraging a DAP. Yes, it is. But achieving successful Software Adoption is not an easy game.

Successful Onboarding & training + maximum usage of Software = Software Adoption

DAPs on-screen guidance, tooltips, validations, in-app announcements can help your employees adopt the software better and quicker. An added benefit is that your cost for training & support can drastically come down and thus, increases RoI.

Future with DAP

The rise of DAP within a decade is astonishing and it has a long way to go ahead. Enterprises that leveraged DAP has realized its value and started saving a huge sum of money that used to spend on training.

Is that want I mentioned earlier? Yes, I am highlighting the same point again and again. Because it’s a bomb that companies spend on training and DAP saves that. Back to square one, $1111 per employee per year.

Saving a fraction of this cost can cut down a drastic amount in your overall cost. When cost decreases, ultimately your profit increases. (Basic math 😊)

Reciting it again and again, so that you understand the real value of DAP.

DAP is best compatible with essential enterprise software like Salesforce, Workday, ServiceNow, CA PPM, and Oracle Cloud. DAP is going to a game-changer in the way enterprise train their employees. In the future, probably within a span of 5 years, employee training on enterprise applications can be of no big deal, as DAP takes care of that part.

Industry trend report says, DAP market was valued at 43.11 million dollars in 2018 and is estimated to reach 162.84 million dollars by 2027. There is no surprise that the DAP market can surpass this number and can reach even more heights much sooner.

Author Bio

Revanth Periyasamy is a marketing champ at Apty . An ardent tech geek who loves to write on trending topics and is a big fan of all things relating to marketing. To know more about me, connect me on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/revanth-periyasamy/