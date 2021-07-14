Tech job postings surged in Q2. These emerging markets led the pack.

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.64% to 35,045.54 while the NASDAQ rose 0.76% to 14,796.74. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.83% to 4,403.64. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 34,229,800 cases with around 609,870 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,257,720 cases and 418,980 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,473,950 COVID-19 cases with 545,600 deaths. In total, there were at least 192,054,100 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,128,050 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
