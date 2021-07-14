Boys swimming: Silver Creek’s Pierce Bigelow earns top honors as BoCoPreps.com’s swimmer of the year

ALL-STAR STUFF: One year, one title. JC Gordon didn’t take long to make his presence known in the area high school swimming scene. In his first season swimming at the varsity level, Gordon quickly showed why he should be considered one of the area’s best, qualifying for states in a pair of events. He struck gold in one of the two, claiming a first-place finish in the 100 freestyle sprint with a 47.04, an improvement on his previous best mark of 48.76. That time was good for another first-place finish in the 3C meet. Gordon’s dominance in the event was on display in both of those events, as he cruised to wins by margins of about nine-tenths of a second in the short race. In the 200 free, Gordon finished third at both the state and region meets, posting a 1:44.48 in the Class 3 meet to improve on his 1:47.21 in the other. The LCA speedster is proving there might be something in those Gordon genes, as both he and his older brother, LCA alumnus John Michael, now have state titles to their name. John Michael Gordon won a title in the 200 as a senior, while JC now has three years to do the same.