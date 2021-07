A fourth member of the right-wing group Oath Keepers is expected to plead guilty to charges stemming from the 6 January Capitol riot.“BOOM! Down goes another accused OathKeeper,” Scott MacFarlane, an NBC Washington reporter covering the investigation, wrote on Twitter. “Big early wins for US Justice Dept.”Prosecutors say the defendant, Caleb Berry, helped plan and organise the insurrection, and was among the mob that forced its way into the building. He has been charged with conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding, and reportedly plans to plead guilty to both counts on Tuesday.It was not immediately clear whether Mr...