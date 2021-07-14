Cancel
Agriculture

GRAINS-Corn edges lower, supply shortage outlook limits losses

Agriculture Online
 11 days ago

CANBERRA, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday, but losses were limited by concerns about global supply shortages. * The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.1% at $5.40-1/4 a bushel by 0150 GMT, having gained 1.5% in the previous session.

Agricultureagfax.com

Grain Markets: Variability of Exports for Large Exporters

By Carl Zulauf, Ohio State University Ag Economist; and Gary Schnitkey, Krista Swanson, and Nick Paulson, University of Illinois Ag Economists. It is not uncommon to read or hear the concern that the US is a residual supplier of corn, soybeans, and wheat to the world. In other words, the US becomes a source only if other sources are unavailable.
investing.com

Crude Oil Edges Lower at End of Volatile Week

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices edged down Friday, holding above $70 a barrel and only marginally lower on the week after riding out a series of negative shocks. By 10:05 AM ET (1405 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.4% lower at $71.62 a barrel, while the Brent contract fell 0.4% to $73.48.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Possible corn shortage coming to ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Farmers say it’s too late for any kind of rain to save their crops. It’s time to move forward with whatever is in the fields. But what they have has many down the production line worried about what will be available to them. If this field...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans ease on improved weather forecast

CHICAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday due to forecasts for cooler, wetter weather in the coming weeks, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade most-active November soybean futures ended 10-1/2 cents lower at $13.51-3/4 per bushel, while the nearby August soybean futures lost 15-1/4 cents to $14.01. * CBOT November soybeans closed below its 20-day moving average. * CBOT December soymeal futures settled down $9.80 at $356.20 a ton, while the nearby August soymeal futures lost $9.60 at $353.60 a ton. * CBOT December soyoil fell 1.27 cents to 63.23 cents per lb, while the nearby August soyoil contract firmed 0.66 cent to 65.66 cents per lb. * For the week, the most active November soybean contract fell 40 cents, a 2.87% loss. * Exporters sold 100,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to Mexico during the 2021/2022 marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * China's soybean imports are set to slow sharply in late 2021 from a record first-half tally, denting market sentiment just as U.S. farmers look to sell their new crop. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Richard Chang)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans lower on the week as traders eye long-term weather

CHICAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures slipped on Friday, pressured by extended forecasts calling for cooler weather into August, though hot, dry weather in the coming week across the U.S. Midwest underpinned prices. Wheat ended lower as concerns over unfavorable weather in key exporting countries countered...
Trafficmilwaukeesun.com

Oil prices rise amid supply concerns

NEW YORK, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices advanced on Friday amid concerns over tightening supplies. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery added 16 cents to settle at 72.07 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery increased 31 cents to close at 74.10 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Flat as USD Firms Ahead of PMI Data Release

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Following an explosive three-session rally, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded the Intercontinental Exchange moved shallowly mixed early Friday, weighed down by a strengthening U.S. Dollar Index ahead of the release of U.S. Purchasing Manager's Index for July. Expectations are for business activity across services and industrial sectors to have accelerated further into midsummer despite an uneven recovery in the labor market and rising inflation.
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Futures Settle Higher Again

Crude oil futures settled modestly higher on Friday, extending gains to a fourth straight session with traders betting on hopes demand for energy will see a significant increase in coming months. After plunging around 7% on Monday amid rising concerns over the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Modestly Lower As Equities, Dollar Rise

Gold futures settled lower on Friday and as upbeat corporate earnings and optimism about economic growth prompted investors to seek riskier assets such as equities. Higher bond yields and a firm dollar weighed on the yellow metal. The dollar ipndex rose to 93.02, and despite falling to around 92.85 subsequently...
Marketsmilwaukeesun.com

Gold falls as U.S. stock indexes rise

CHICAGO, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Friday as the U.S. stock indexes rose. The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 3.6 U.S. dollars, or 0.2 percent, to close at 1,801.8 dollars per ounce. Investors' appetite...
Marketsspglobal.com

China's manufacturing production index drops for third straight month in June

China's steel-related manufacturing production index produced by S&P Global Platts declined for the third consecutive month in June, indicating domestic consumption has continued to slow down. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The manufacturing weighted production index for steel consumption stood at 106 points...
Agriculturethe-journal.com

Grains lower, liveestock higher

Wheat for Sep. was off 18.50 cents at $6.9225 a bushel; Sep. corn was down 7.25 cents at $5.6450 a bushel, Sep. oats lost .25 cent at $4.5450 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 23 cents at $14.1625 a bushel. Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug....
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 16-20 cents, corn down 14-18, soybeans down 24-28

CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 16 to 20 cents per bushel * Wheat futures retreat on profit-taking and technical selling after hitting a two-month high earlier this week. Rising supplies from the ongoing harvest are adding pressure. * U.S. exporters sold a net 478,200 tonnes of wheat in the week ended July 15, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in line with analyst estimates. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 17-3/4 cents lower at $6.93 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat fell 15 cents to $6.53-3/4 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat was down 23-1/4 cents to $8.74-1/2 per bushel. CORN - Down 14 to 18 cents per bushel * Corn lower on profit-taking and technical selling. Weak export sales and forecasts for some rain in dry areas of the U.S. Midwest weighing on prices. * Actively traded December corn broke through technical chart support at its 50-day moving average during overnight trade. The contract hit a 2-1/2 week high during the previous session. * Intermittent showers expected across the northern Midwest in the near term. Chances for more rain increase in the 6 to 15 day span, forecasters said. * The USDA reported net U.S. corn export sales cancellations last week of 88,400 tonnes for the 2020/21 season, at the low end of a range of trade estimates. Net sales of 47,700 tonnes for 2021/22 were below expectations. * Weekly export sales data included cancellations of 160,000 tonnes in old-crop corn sales to China. * CBOT December corn last traded 15-1/2 cents lower at $5.53 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 24 to 28 cents per bushel * Soybeans sink on profit-taking and technical selling. Low export sales and forecasts for some rain in dry areas of the U.S. Midwest adding pressure. * Actively traded November soybeans fell below technical chart support at its 50-day moving average in overnight trading. * Some showers expected across the northern Midwest in the near term, with greater chances for rain next week, forecasters said. * The USDA said net 2020/21 U.S. soybean export sales totaled 62,000 tonnes, while 2021/22 sales were 176,300 tonnes in the week ended July 15. Both were in line with low trade expectations. * CBOT August soybeans last traded 25-3/4 cents lower at $14.13-1/2 a bushel, while November soybeans were 26-3/4 cents lower at $13.63 per bushel. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Extends Gains Despite Inventory Build

Oil prices climbed on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session despite official data showing a surprise build in crude oil inventories. Benchmark Brent crude futures rose about 1 percent to $72.95 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures were up 1.2 percent at $71.11. Both contracts jumped over 4 percent in the previous session.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat snaps winning streak; corn, soybeans also fall

CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures plunged 2.6% on Thursday, snapping a six-session streak of gains as traders locked in profits from the rally. Soybean futures were down 2.0%, with the latest weather forecasts showing that some timely rains will arrive in...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude ticks lower on profit-taking, demand sentiment improves

0245 GMT: Crude oil ticked lower during the mid-morning trade in Asia July 23 on profit-taking activity, following a recent rally that saw futures prices claw back losses from a selloff at the start of the week. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Oil rises after biggest gain in three months on demand recovery

Oil edged higher, holding the biggest gain in three months, amid expectations that recovering demand will soon tighten global markets. West Texas Intermediate futures pushed further above $70 a barrel, and have now recouped much of Monday’s 7.5 per cent collapse. Gasoline use is essentially back to normal in many of the biggest oil-consuming countries, with road traffic data showing a similar trend. The market recovery has spurred China to supply crude from its strategic reserves to local refiners in a bid to cool prices.
Industryagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Endure Phantom Forecast, End Mostly Lower

December corn and November soybeans closed lower Thursday but were well off their lows as it remained difficult to find significant rain in the forecast. September Minneapolis wheat recovered from being down 26 3/4 cents earlier and finished up 6 1/4 cents. September corn closed down 7 1/4 cents and...
Industryspglobal.com

Dow sees continued chemical demand growth: CFO

Dow again considering adding 600,000 mt/year of new PE capacity. Dow Chemical saw packaging, construction materials and coatings, industrial and electronics markets surge in the second quarter amid strong demand and higher chemical and resin pricing, CFO Howard Ungerleider said July 22. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes...

