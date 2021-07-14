GRAINS-Corn edges lower, supply shortage outlook limits losses

CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 16 to 20 cents per bushel * Wheat futures retreat on profit-taking and technical selling after hitting a two-month high earlier this week. Rising supplies from the ongoing harvest are adding pressure. * U.S. exporters sold a net 478,200 tonnes of wheat in the week ended July 15, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in line with analyst estimates. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 17-3/4 cents lower at $6.93 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat fell 15 cents to $6.53-3/4 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat was down 23-1/4 cents to $8.74-1/2 per bushel. CORN - Down 14 to 18 cents per bushel * Corn lower on profit-taking and technical selling. Weak export sales and forecasts for some rain in dry areas of the U.S. Midwest weighing on prices. * Actively traded December corn broke through technical chart support at its 50-day moving average during overnight trade. The contract hit a 2-1/2 week high during the previous session. * Intermittent showers expected across the northern Midwest in the near term. Chances for more rain increase in the 6 to 15 day span, forecasters said. * The USDA reported net U.S. corn export sales cancellations last week of 88,400 tonnes for the 2020/21 season, at the low end of a range of trade estimates. Net sales of 47,700 tonnes for 2021/22 were below expectations. * Weekly export sales data included cancellations of 160,000 tonnes in old-crop corn sales to China. * CBOT December corn last traded 15-1/2 cents lower at $5.53 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 24 to 28 cents per bushel * Soybeans sink on profit-taking and technical selling. Low export sales and forecasts for some rain in dry areas of the U.S. Midwest adding pressure. * Actively traded November soybeans fell below technical chart support at its 50-day moving average in overnight trading. * Some showers expected across the northern Midwest in the near term, with greater chances for rain next week, forecasters said. * The USDA said net 2020/21 U.S. soybean export sales totaled 62,000 tonnes, while 2021/22 sales were 176,300 tonnes in the week ended July 15. Both were in line with low trade expectations. * CBOT August soybeans last traded 25-3/4 cents lower at $14.13-1/2 a bushel, while November soybeans were 26-3/4 cents lower at $13.63 per bushel. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)