Severe Weather Statement issued for Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 22:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Oneida A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR ONEIDA...MADISON AND NORTHEASTERN CORTLAND COUNTIES At 1034 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles north of Taberg to near Rome to Peterboro, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Utica, Rome, Sullivan, Oneida, Kirkland, Lenox, Lee, Verona, Westmoreland and Vienna. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH