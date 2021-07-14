Severe Weather Statement issued for Cortland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 22:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across Cortland County. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Cortland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTSEGO...BROOME...SOUTH CENTRAL MADISON...WEST CENTRAL DELAWARE...CORTLAND AND CHENANGO COUNTIES At 1039 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cuyler to Nineveh, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Binghamton, Vestal, Cortland, Johnson City, Endicott, Norwich, Kirkwood, Conklin, Maine and Eaton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH