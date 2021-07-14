Cancel
Lawrence County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lawrence by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lawrence A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BUTTE...NORTHWESTERN LAWRENCE AND EAST CENTRAL CROOK COUNTIES At 855 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Spearfish, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 845 PM, a 60 mph wind gust was reported 3 miles south of Aladdin. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include southern Belle Fourche and northwestern Spearfish. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 1 and 9. Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 196 and 207. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

City
Spearfish, SD
County
Lawrence County, SD
State
South Dakota State
State
Wyoming State
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust#Roofs#Belle Fourche#Interstate 90
