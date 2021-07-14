Severe Weather Statement issued for Crook by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 20:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crook A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BUTTE...NORTHWESTERN LAWRENCE AND EAST CENTRAL CROOK COUNTIES At 855 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Spearfish, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 845 PM, a 60 mph wind gust was reported 3 miles south of Aladdin. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include southern Belle Fourche and northwestern Spearfish. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 1 and 9. Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 196 and 207. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH