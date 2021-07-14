Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 22:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Monroe THE URBAN AREA AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL MONROE COUNTY At 1033 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Rochester, Greece, Irondequoit, Chili, Brighton, Gates-North Gates, Spencerport, Churchville, Riga, Charlotte, Rochester International Airport and North Chili. Additional rainfall amounts will be light in the warned area.