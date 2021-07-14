Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, NY

Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 22:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Monroe THE URBAN AREA AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL MONROE COUNTY At 1033 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Rochester, Greece, Irondequoit, Chili, Brighton, Gates-North Gates, Spencerport, Churchville, Riga, Charlotte, Rochester International Airport and North Chili. Additional rainfall amounts will be light in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, NY
County
Monroe County, NY
City
Churchville, NY
City
Chili, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Irondequoit, NY
City
Monroe, NY
City
Spencerport, NY
City
Greece, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Area#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
Country
Greece
News Break
NWS
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Orange County, CAPosted by
NBC News

'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at 77

Convicted serial killer Rodney Alcala, known as the 'Dating Game Killer' because of his appearance on the TV show as a bachelor contestant in 1978, has died of natural causes, California prison officials said Saturday. Alcala, 77, was condemned to death row for murdering five people, including 12-year-old Robin Samsoe...
Public HealthNBC News

Conservative radio host, former vaccine skeptic ill with Covid-19

A conservative radio host in Tennessee who expressed skepticism about Covid-19 vaccines and was unvaccinated is hospitalized in critical care with the disease, his station announced Friday. Phil Valentine, who hosts a show bearing his name on WWTN-FM in Nashville, contracted the coronavirus a little more than a week ago...

Comments / 0

Community Policy