Fujifilm makes huge investments in healthcare but will not ditch camera industry entirely

Rumors about new foldable phones have started to appear ever more often, as it seems that more Android OEMs are getting ready to launch their new foldable devices in the following months. Google, Xiaomi, and Vivo are expected to launch their new phones before 2021 comes to an end, while OPPO may have us waiting until 2022 to see its first foldable phone. Still, all these devices are expected to get their displays from Samsung, which means that the new Google Pixel Fold and the other devices may share an important feature.