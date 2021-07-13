Fujifilm makes huge investments in healthcare but will not ditch camera industry entirely
Fujifilm is one of the biggest camera makers in the industry, yet the Covid-19 pandemic didn't allow it to make tracks. The company has two dedicated lines of cameras -one, digital cameras, and two, its instant photo system called instax. Even then, Fujifilm is unable to generate revenues from its imaging portfolio. Post coronavirus crunch, the company is investing heavily in pharmaceuticals rather than its camera business.ourcommunitynow.com
