ECB Inches Closer To 'Digital Euro'

By Michelle FITZPATRICK
International Business Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Central Bank inched closer to a "digital euro" on Wednesday with the formal launch of a pilot project, but questions remain about potential pitfalls and benefits for eurozone citizens. The move comes as the coronavirus pandemic has hastened a shift away from cash, and as central bankers around...

www.ibtimes.com

