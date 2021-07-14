Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Samoa Joe Choked Out By Karrion Kross, Bronson Reed Confronts Adam Cole | NXT Fight Size

By Gisberto Guzzo
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here is your post-NXT fight size update for Tuesday, July 13, 2021. - Dakota Kai defeated Ember Moon in the opening match of NXT. Following the contest, Xia Li approached the ring and confronted NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez. Xia told Raquel that she was standing in the way of her destiny. Later in the night, it was announced that they will face off with the title on the line next week, July 20th.

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Fightful

Fightful

3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacy Catanzaro
Person
Cameron Grimes
Person
Wade Barrett
Person
Bobby Fish
Person
Mandy Rose
Person
Bronson Reed
Person
Tommaso Ciampa
Person
Kyle O'reilly
Person
Robert Stone
Person
Candice Lerae
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
Pete Dunne
Person
Samoa Joe
Person
Karrion Kross
Person
Oney Lorcan
Person
Timothy Thatcher
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Johnny Gargano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Nxt Women#Dakotakai Wwe#Great American Bash#La Knight#Butler Cgrimeswwe#Undisputed Era#Fish#Diamond Mine#Rust#Nxt North American#Nxt Championship#Wwekarrionkross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Dropped Bombshell To AEW Star

Matt Hardy is and will forever be a huge name. The once star of not only the attitude era now carries around his legacy throughout the halls of AEW. Matt recently spoke out in an interview where he talked about Bray Wyatt. Could we see Bray jump ship to AEW? Ronda Rousey Signs Contract With Major Company.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Blocks’ AEW Signing WWE Champion?

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked previously.
WWEringsidenews.com

Braun Strowman Sends Interesting Message After Report Of WWE Interest

Braun Strowman was released from WWE, because he had an insane $1.2 million per year contract. Now he’s looking to fill up his schedule with bookings, but the Monster Among Men is charging $20k, plus travel and accommodations for 2 days, and that has turned some promoters away. Adam Scherr...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jimmy Uso & Naomi Major Smackdown Rumor Leaks

WWE star Naomi is one of the top stars of the women’s division in WWE and she has been a top-tier star for several years now. The former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion is quite popular among the fans. She is married to Jimmy Uso, who performs on Friday Night SmackDown.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE NXT video highlights: Karrion Kross attacks Samoa Joe

After retaining his NXT Championship against Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross attacked Samoa Joe in the main event angle of last night's NXT. Joe was the special guest referee for the Kross vs. Gargano NXT Championship match. Tasked with keeping order in the match, Joe had to stop Kross from breaking the rules multiple times. When Kross refused to let go of the Kross Jacket as Gargano got to the ropes during the match, Joe had to pull Kross off Gargano. Joe and Kross then went face-to-face.
WWEBleacher Report

Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on NXT, Bray Wyatt and More

What exactly is the status of NXT within WWE right now?. It is a valid question on the minds of fans who just watched the brand's world champion defeated in under two minutes by a Jeff Hardy who has not been relevant on television for months now and was most recently seen losing on Main Event.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

Keith Lee makes his return, Karrion Kross debuts on Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... After many months away from television, Keith Lee has returned to Monday Night Raw. Coming off his victory over Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank on Sunday, Bobby Lashley issued an open challenge and Keith Lee answered the call. After early back and forth action in the match, Lee lost the match after Lashley hit him with a spear.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Paige VanZant Hotel Swimsuit Video Leaks

Former UFC star and current bare knuckle fighter Paige VanZant recently suffered a loss at BKFC 19 against Rachael Ostovich. Prior to the match, her boyfriend Austin Vanderford had posted a video clip on Instagram that saw the couple trying a Houdini trick. Ronda Rousey Sad Pregnancy News Revealed. You...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Fires Big Name Before Smackdown

It is now official that we say goodbye to Canyon Ceman, who is no longer with WWE. This news on Ceman comes hard weeks after reports that he quit the company, but WWE denied it over and over again. However, the word is now that Ceman was released. John Cena Drops Bray Wyatt Bombshell.
WWEringsidenews.com

John Cena Wrestles After WWE SmackDown

John Cena opened up SmackDown this week with a promo calling out Roman Reigns. The show concluded with Roman Reigns turning down Cena, but accepting Finn Balor. After the show was over, John Cena turned up again. After SmackDown was over, John Cena teamed up with Rey and Dominik Mysterio...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Edge Shouts Out AEW Star On Smackdown

If you were lucky enough to catch the newest airing of Smackdown, you were really in for a treat all around, but one of the coolest moments is when we saw Edge (somewhat) break kayfabe and give praise where praise is due to those who were beside him along the way in his long and storied history throughout the world of professional wrestling. Goldberg Last WWE Raw Appearance Revealed.
WWEPWMania

Backstage News On Randy Orton’s Absence From WWE TV

Randy Orton has not appeared on WWE RAW since the June 21st 2021 edition when he lost a Money in the Bank qualifying match to John Morrison. Fightful Select is reporting that Orton has been on the company’s “disabled/inactive list” during his time away television but the actual reason for Orton’s absence is unknown. There are said to be no issues between WWE/Orton and the hope is that Orton will return for the August 2nd 2021 edition of WWE RAW.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg Last WWE Raw Appearance Revealed

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 after a hiatus of more than a decade from the company. He would go on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match at Survivor 2016 and then win the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in 2017. He defended his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in one of the main events of the show. As stated by his contract, Vince McMahon can only have him compete in one more match this year, so it has to mean something. Goldberg also admitted to mocking Ric Flair for being too old to be in the ring in the past. Goldberg also sent a bold message to a female WWE Superstar a couple of months ago.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

WWE Hall of Famer pays tribute to Natalya

Natalya made her debut on the WWE main roster way back in 2008, becoming one of the symbolic faces of the women's division and of the company in general. Having been a cornerstone of the 'Divas Era', she has played a fundamental role in the rise of women within this business.
WWEGamespot

WWE's Johnny Gargano Knows He Will beat NXT Champion Karrion Kross

On the next episode of NXT, airing Tuesday, July 13, on USA, WWE superstar Johnny Gargano has the chance to become a two-time NXT champion when he steps in the ring with reigning title holder Karrion Kross. And while Kross, thus far, has been one of the most dominant stars in NXT history, Gargano likes his odds.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW ‘Scheduling’ CM Punk Debut

CM Punk and Daniel Bryan’s professional wrestling status has been the talk of the professional wrestling community since it was reported that the two of them have been linked to All Elite Wrestling. In an update to CM Punk in particular, Dave Meltzer stated on the F4W message board echoed the sentiment that Punk will be heading to AEW. The well-regarded wrestling journalist stated that barring a ‘blow-up’, he believes that this particular deal is happening and will be scheduled. Has CM Punk’s first video teaser trailer leaked?

Comments / 0

Community Policy