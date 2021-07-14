Samoa Joe Choked Out By Karrion Kross, Bronson Reed Confronts Adam Cole | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT fight size update for Tuesday, July 13, 2021. - Dakota Kai defeated Ember Moon in the opening match of NXT. Following the contest, Xia Li approached the ring and confronted NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez. Xia told Raquel that she was standing in the way of her destiny. Later in the night, it was announced that they will face off with the title on the line next week, July 20th.www.fightful.com
