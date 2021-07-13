Cancel
North Cape May, NJ

THOMPSON, SR., ROGER LEE

Cape May County Herald
 14 days ago

Roger Lee Thompson, Sr., of North Cape May, passed away shortly before 9:30 pm on June 30, 2021. He was 77 years old.Roger was born July 1, 1943 in Logan, West Virginia. He was raised on Whitman Creek and attended Logan Highschool. His fondest school memories all revolved around being in the chorus.Roger joined the United States Air Force in January of 1966. During his enlistment he was assigned duty in the Philippine’s and in Vietnam. His job was Jet Engine mechanic and his favorite plane was a C-130. In Jan of 1970 he received his honorable discharge.Music, movies and fast cars dominated his hobbies and spare time. He would sing Elvis songs anywhere and anytime he could. He loved his hot rods from his first car, a 55 Ford, to his lime green Dodge Super Bee. The exhilaration of being pinned back in the seat as the car accelerator hit the floor board put a smile on his face like a kid in the candy store. Over his last years he recounted stories of his beloved hot rods multiple times.He joined the Wildwood Post of the American Legion and the Vietnam Veterans Association that is part of the post. He enjoyed helping out with the car shows and various other events through the American Legion until his health declined in 2013.Roger was widowed by his 2 nd wife, Virginia G. Thompson (Elbertson), in 2008. His first wife, Wilma J. Cassidy, resides in Genoa, WV. He is survived by 6 children, Danny Ray (Indiana), Roger Jr (New Jersey), Raymond (Georgia), Robert (New Jersey), Ryan (West Virginia) and Ronald (Georgia). Two daughters-in-law Audra and Susie, 13 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren along with life-long friends Djuanna, Jimmy, Louise, Carol and countless others.While those of us left behind mourn the loss of a patriarch, Roger is now singing Amazing Grace with the angel choir. His memorial service will be set at a later date, as his wishes were to go home to Whitman Creek, WV. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

www.capemaycountyherald.com

