Avalon, NJ

KUHN, JOYCE MENINGER

Cape May County Herald
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoyce Meninger Kuhn, 76, of Avalon, NJ, formerly of Malvern, PA, passed away on May 3rd, 2021.Joyce was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Joseph and Evelyn Meninger. Joyce attended Notre Dame elementary school and then Eastern Shore High School, where Joyce graduated as part of the Class of ’62. She became a stay-at-home mother to raise her daughter, eventually returning to work to follow her passion of home decoration and antiques…opening her own store in Avalon, NJ named The Place at 37th Street.Joyce is survived by her husband Milton M Kuhn and her brother Ronald. Joyce and Milt also have a daughter, Kirsten Eckard (Doug) and two grandsons, Alex and Brett…whom she loved greatly.Joyce will be remembered for her love of entertaining, cooking, and passion for crafting, doll making, home decoration, and finding/restoring antique furnishings. She enjoyed traveling, and together with Milt took several trips to their beloved Nashville.Joyce felt blessed to have such a wonderful life within the Baltimore, MD, Malvern, PA, and Avalon, NJ communities. Milt and Kirsten would like to thank everyone who loved her and shared her life over these past 76 years.

