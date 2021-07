South Floridians continue taking to the streets in a show of solidarity with relatives and friends protesting in Cuba Sunday. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez-a Cuban American-is participating in the Little Havana rallies, saying that keeping the media spotlight on the situation may help the people on the ground. He hoping the protests lead to actual change on the communist island, but it's not likely. Instead, he's trying to create a way to get humanitarian aid to people in need of simple basics like food, water and internet services. At least 140 Cubans have reportedly been detained or have disappeared since speaking out Sunday.