Oasis Announce New Documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996

By Abby Jones
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oasis still isn’t getting back together, but they are giving fans an opportunity to revisit one of their defining concerts. The Britpop icons have announced that their new documentary, Oasis Knebworth 1996, is coming to theaters on Thursday, September 23rd. The film’s release coincides with the 25th anniversary of the band’s legendary two-night performance at Knebworth, which marked the largest outdoor concerts in England’s history at the time.

The Oasis opened its doors to the public for the first time Sunday at 2520 Ind. 39 just outside of Frankfort. “It was super, super busy,” Owner-Operator Daniel Perkins said of Sunday’s soft opening. “I got a lot of smiles, a lot of cheers and a lot of laughs. I thought it went real well.”

