A host of authoritarian regimes have tried to silence exiled dissidents and other foreign critics in recent years with tactics ranging from holding family members hostage to kidnapping and murder. Russia’s Vladimir Putin may be the most prolific, with multiple assassinations and poisonings on his account; Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman the most brazen, having dispatched a team to butcher journalist and Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi with a bone saw inside one of the kingdom’s own foreign consulates. Iran, however, may be the only regime that recently has plotted to physically assault an opponent on U.S. territory. Fortunately, the enterprise failed — but it ought to serve as a warning to the Biden administration.