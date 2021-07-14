Watch America's Got Talent's Child Dancers Earn An Apology From Howie Mandel With Energetic Performance

Spoilers ahead for the July 13 episode of America's Got Talent Season 16 on NBC. The auditions round of America's Got Talent continued with the latest episode, with the stakes higher than ever with no golden buzzers left, and the odds are pretty good that AGT won't bend the rules to make show history twice in one season. A lot of acts were being eliminated, and even a pair of cute dancing kids didn't seem necessarily safe when they first walked out on the stage and revealed that there is some awkward history between their family and judge Howie Mandel. Fortunately for them, their energetic dance was enough to put Mandel in the mood for an apology!