Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Death Valley National Park, Owens Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 19:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Owens Valley; Western Mojave Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING The hottest temperatures through this latest heat spell have passed, with a slow cooling trend expected through the rest of the week.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#19 51 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Ada County, IDweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-27 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/ SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast Oregon and southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...From 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/ Sunday to midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Monday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Beaver County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lower Washington County, Southern Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lower Washington County; Southern Mountains; Zion National Park FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Southern Mountains, Lower Washington County and Zion National Park. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * Thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall are expected to develop over the southern Utah mountains this afternoon and move southwest through Zion National Park and into lower Washington County through this evening. * Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding, especially near the Brian Head burn scar, in Zion National Park, and sensitive drainages in lower Washington County.
Navajo County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 15:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away! The banks of creeks and washes are unstable and unsafe during any flooding event. Target Area: Navajo FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO, NAVAJO AND APACHE COUNTIES At 1127 AM MST, gauge reports indicate significant water level rises along the Little Colorado River from overnight rainfall and runoff. Forecast crests should occur near Holbrook in the early afternoon hours and Winslow around 4 PM MST today. Additional shower and thunderstorm activity is likely in the area later this afternoon and evening. Some locations that will experience flooding include Winslow, Holbrook, Woodruff, Joseph City, Hunt, Homolovi State Park Campground and Zion Reservoir.
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Apache, Coconino, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 11:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away! The banks of creeks and washes are unstable and unsafe during any flooding event. Target Area: Apache; Coconino; Navajo FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO, NAVAJO AND APACHE COUNTIES At 1127 AM MST, gauge reports indicate significant water level rises along the Little Colorado River from overnight rainfall and runoff. Forecast crests should occur near Holbrook in the early afternoon hours and Winslow around 4 PM MST today. Additional shower and thunderstorm activity is likely in the area later this afternoon and evening. Some locations that will experience flooding include Winslow, Holbrook, Woodruff, Joseph City, Hunt, Homolovi State Park Campground and Zion Reservoir.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 21:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 01:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM MST SATURDAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 806 PM MST, Gauges indicate continued runoff. Some locations that will experience flooding include Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, El Mirage, New River, Sun City, Arrowhead Mall and Anthem.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 21:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 01:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM MST SATURDAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 806 PM MST, Gauges indicate continued runoff. Some locations that will experience flooding include Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, El Mirage, New River, Sun City, Arrowhead Mall and Anthem.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 22:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 05:12:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM MST SATURDAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 806 PM MST, Gauges indicate continued runoff. Some locations that will experience flooding include Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, El Mirage, New River, Sun City, Arrowhead Mall and Anthem.
Daniels County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; Garfield; McCone; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Petroleum; Prairie; Richland; Sheridan; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt; Wibaux EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108 possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Haze and smoke across the area could also reduce visibility and lead to further health problems for those with heart disease and asthma.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Dripping Springs, Globe, Miami, Mazatzal Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 14:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Dripping Springs; Globe, Miami; Mazatzal Mountains; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Rio Verde, Salt River; San Carlos; Southeast Gila County; Superior; Tonto Basin FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Superior and Tonto Basin. * Through Sunday evening. * A low pressure system will bring additional heavy showers and thunderstorms to the area through Sunday evening. The strongest storms will be capable of producing high rain rates and flash flooding of washes, small streams, and poor drainage areas. Flash flooding may also lead to river rises. Past and recent burn scars will be especially prone to flash flooding and debris flow.
Huron County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Huron by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-24 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HURON COUNTY At 423 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Port Austin, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Port Hope. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Gunnison County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northwestern San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 21:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northwestern San Juan Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Northwest San Juan Mountains. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue across much of southwest Colorado this evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area.
Iron County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iron, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 16:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Iron; Washington The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Iron County in southern Utah East Central Washington County in southwestern Utah * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 412 PM MDT, Zion National Park Rangers reported flash flooding across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen across the headwaters of the La Verkin Creek drainage. Additionally, between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen across the headwaters of Taylor Creek. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include La Verkin Creek draining through Zion National Park. Additional flows have been observed through Taylor Creek. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Catron County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Catron, Cibola by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 20:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Catron; Cibola FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN CATRON AND SOUTHWESTERN CIBOLA COUNTIES At 813 PM MDT, Doppler radar continues to indicate a threat for flash flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain are estimated to have already fallen with additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches possible in the warned area. Excessive runoff will persist into arroyos, creeks, washes and low water crossings. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pietown, Omega, Old Horse Springs and Aragon and portions of New Mexico State Highway 169. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Archuleta County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 21:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Southwest San Juan Mountains. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue this evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area.
Archuleta County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Animas River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 21:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; San Juan River Basin FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT SATURDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following areas, Animas River Basin, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River and San Juan River Basin. * Until 3 AM MDT Saturday. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue across much of southwest Colorado this evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. * Excess rainfall on burn scars can create particularly dangerous conditions with quick runoff responses to heavy rainfall rates including debris and mud flows.
Navajo County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 13:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away! The banks of creeks and washes are unstable and unsafe during any flooding event. Target Area: Navajo FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO, NAVAJO AND APACHE COUNTIES At 1127 AM MST, gauge reports indicate significant water level rises along the Little Colorado River from overnight rainfall and runoff. Forecast crests should occur near Holbrook in the early afternoon hours and Winslow around 4 PM MST today. Additional shower and thunderstorm activity is likely in the area later this afternoon and evening. Some locations that will experience flooding include Winslow, Holbrook, Woodruff, Joseph City, Hunt, Homolovi State Park Campground and Zion Reservoir.
Beaver County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lower Washington County, Southern Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lower Washington County; Southern Mountains; Zion National Park FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Southern Mountains, Lower Washington County and Zion National Park. * Through Sunday evening. * Thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall will continue over portions of southwest Utah through this evening, including Zion National Park and lower Washington County. After a break this evening and overnight, showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall are expected to develop over these same areas Sunday afternoon and evening. * Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding, especially near the Brian Head burn scar, in Zion National Park, and sensitive drainages in lower Washington County.
Navajo County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 14:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away! The banks of creeks and washes are unstable and unsafe during any flooding event. Target Area: Navajo FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO, NAVAJO AND APACHE COUNTIES At 1127 AM MST, gauge reports indicate significant water level rises along the Little Colorado River from overnight rainfall and runoff. Forecast crests should occur near Holbrook in the early afternoon hours and Winslow around 4 PM MST today. Additional shower and thunderstorm activity is likely in the area later this afternoon and evening. Some locations that will experience flooding include Winslow, Holbrook, Woodruff, Joseph City, Hunt, Homolovi State Park Campground and Zion Reservoir.
Beaver County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lower Washington County, Southern Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lower Washington County; Southern Mountains; Zion National Park FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Southern Mountains, Lower Washington County and Zion National Park. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * Thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall are expected to develop over the southern Utah mountains this afternoon and move southwest through Zion National Park and into lower Washington County through this evening. * Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding, especially near the Brian Head burn scar, in Zion National Park, and sensitive drainages in lower Washington County.
San Juan County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Canyonlands, Natural Bridges, La Sal and Abajo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 16:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; La Sal and Abajo Mountains; Southeast Utah FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Colorado and southeast Utah. * Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * Monsoonal moisture remains entrenched over portions of Colorado and southeast Utah. This will lead to another round of afternoon thunderstorms capable or producing heavy rainfall. Several areas have received heavy rainfall the past few days and additional amounts could lead to excess runoff and localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of a half to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. * Burn scars will especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses leading to debris and mud flows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy