Roxbury Honors Top Students in Graduating Class of 2021

Roxbury High School honored the top ten students in the class of 2021 virtually on June 17th. These students will graduate with the highest academic averages this year. In addition to the students, the district recognized the teachers those students felt contributed most to their educational success. Each year families of the honorees are invited to accompany their children to a dinner and reception in the dining hall at Roxbury High School. Unfortunately, it was decided that all senior award ceremonies this year would remain virtual, so an in-person dinner wasn’t possible.