Nicole Licciardi, Roxbury Resident, Receives a Woman of Achievement award from The Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey

Roxbury resident Nicole Licciardi was recently honored by the Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey as a Woman of Achievement. Licciardi is the Chief of Staff and a member of the Mars, Inc. Digital Leadership Team. She is a graduate of Seton Hall University, from which she holds degrees in Information Technology Management and Graphic Design. She is active with the school’s mentorship program and a volunteer with the non-profit Girls Who Code organization. She and her husband are now expecting their first child. “The stars have aligned,” said Licciardi about being honored with the Elinor J. Ferdon Young Woman of Promise Award while being pregnant. Licciardi and husband Christian are both very active in the Roxbury community and love to give back.