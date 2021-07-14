Anuja Magdum Selected as a New Jersey Governor’s School in the Sciences Scholar

Randolph High School Junior Anuja Magdum has been chosen to participate as a scholar at The New Jersey Governor’s School in the Sciences (NJGSS). The 3-week program immerses students in intense college-level research. NJGSS has several objectives. The first is to broaden the scholar’s appreciation and knowledge of science through exposure to a range of scientific topics and scientists. The subject of career exploration and choice is woven throughout the program. The second objective is to introduce scientific research to the scholars via hands-on research experience in a student’s area of interest. Resources from New Jersey’s industrial, governmental, and academic science establishments are used.