The History of Hawai‘i From Our Files: Mourning the Loss of Honolulu’s Original Algaroba Tree

Paradise mourns the loss of Honolulu’s original algaroba tree, also known as kiawe, planted by Father Bachelot on Fort Street in the early 19th century. “Perhaps no other tree the world over has had such a remarkable history or has been responsible for greater benefits,” Paradise writes, “than this original algaroba,” whose progeny covers 90,000 acres of formerly barren lands, producing “an annual crop of about 30,000 cords of excellent fuel wood, over $160,000 worth of honey, and an enormous yield of beans which furnish a valuable fattening food for stock.”