Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Crunch will open its 2021-22 regular season with three road games before rolling out its home opener on Oct. 23. The AHL released its full schedule on Friday. The Crunch will begin its 28th season at the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16. The team will travel to Rochester on Friday, Oct. 22 before returning to the Upstate Medical University Arena to host the Utica Comets for the home opener presented by Upstate University Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.