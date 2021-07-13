Contakt World (Formerly Tracker Ventures) Announces Completion of Reverse Takeover Transaction

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2021) - BitZERO Blockchain Inc. ("BitZERO"), a company focused on developing renewable hydroelectric energy that is ESG compliant for high performance computing and data centres in Europe and elsewhere, and 1169032 B.C. LTD. (the "Company" or "1169032") are pleased to announce they have entered into a letter of intent (the "LOI") to complete a business combination by way of a transaction that will constitute a reverse takeover of the Company by BitZERO (the "Transaction"). It is the intention of the parties that the resulting issuer from the Transaction (the "Resulting Issuer") will carry on the current business of BitZERO.