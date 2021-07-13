Contakt World (Formerly Tracker Ventures) Announces Completion of Reverse Takeover Transaction
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2021) - Contakt World Technologies Corp.(CSE: TKR) (FWB: B2I)(the "Company" or "Contakt World") is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced reverse takeover transaction (the "Transaction") with Contakt World Technologies Corp. ("Contakt Target"), pursuant to the terms of the amalgamation agreement (the "Amalgamation Agreement") dated December 3, 2020 among the Company, Contakt Target, 1276313 B.C. Ltd. ("Subco") and certain founding shareholders of Contakt Target.
