Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. MDT

New Mexico lawmakers warned about shrinking water suppliesALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's prominent climate and water experts are warning state lawmakers that the effects of the current drought on water supplies have been worsened by an ongoing, long-term warming trend. They told members of a legislative committee during a meeting Tuesday that the drought is a harbinger of still drier conditions to come as temperatures continue to climb. Retired professor David Gutzler issued a plea to the legislators, asking that they take New Mexico's long-term water challenges seriously and provide cities, farmers and other users with guidance and ground rules for managing shrinking supplies. The experts said New Mexico's situation is as bad as other western states, if not worse.