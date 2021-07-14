Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. MDT

kanw.com
 10 days ago

New Mexico lawmakers warned about shrinking water suppliesALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's prominent climate and water experts are warning state lawmakers that the effects of the current drought on water supplies have been worsened by an ongoing, long-term warming trend. They told members of a legislative committee during a meeting Tuesday that the drought is a harbinger of still drier conditions to come as temperatures continue to climb. Retired professor David Gutzler issued a plea to the legislators, asking that they take New Mexico's long-term water challenges seriously and provide cities, farmers and other users with guidance and ground rules for managing shrinking supplies. The experts said New Mexico's situation is as bad as other western states, if not worse.

www.kanw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
Wyoming State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Space Travel#Drought#Cdc#Ap#Economic Development#Mudslide Highway#Justice Department#Trump#Cdc#Associated Press#Republican#The Interior Department#Las Cruces Storm Damage#The Las Cruces Sun News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Mario Batali settles harassment probe, to pay $600K to accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...
Public HealthNBC News

Conservative radio host, former vaccine skeptic ill with Covid-19

A conservative radio host in Tennessee who expressed skepticism about Covid-19 vaccines and was unvaccinated is hospitalized in critical care with the disease, his station announced Friday. Phil Valentine, who hosts a show bearing his name on WWTN-FM in Nashville, contracted the coronavirus a little more than a week ago...

Comments / 0

Community Policy